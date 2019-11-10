Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $22.95, approximately 109,351 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 71,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $54,297.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $241,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

