Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $42,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,700 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $54,297.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $241,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.