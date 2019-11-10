Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.14.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$19.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.55 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

