Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Primo Water Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Primo Water in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

PRMW stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 159,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 297,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

