Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terreno Realty Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

