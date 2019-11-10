EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of at least +23% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to at least $1.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $189.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.65. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.20.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

