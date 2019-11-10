Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EE opened at $67.24 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

