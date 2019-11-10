Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Masonite International worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

