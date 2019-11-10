Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,482 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $375,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,004.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,827 shares of company stock valued at $718,353 over the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

