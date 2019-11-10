Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of McGrath RentCorp worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $444,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $63,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,996 shares in the company, valued at $715,399.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,108 shares of company stock worth $908,872. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

