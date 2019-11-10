Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Shares Down 4.2%

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

