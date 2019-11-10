Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Energizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Energizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Eddy Klein acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $29,803.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.73 per share, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,840 shares of company stock worth $423,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.59. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Bank of America raised Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

