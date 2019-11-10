Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.
Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $13.75.
In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
