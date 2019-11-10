Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

