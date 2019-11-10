Elrond (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $4.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00228412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.01518626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00123312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,256,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.