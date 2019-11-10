Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Elevate Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELVT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

ELVT opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

