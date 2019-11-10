Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERI. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $50.08 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,315,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after buying an additional 629,116 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 39.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,470,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 416,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

