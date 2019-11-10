Eight Capital Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$13.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.04.

VII opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.67. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

