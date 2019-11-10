Eight Capital Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$13.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.04.

VII opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.67. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

