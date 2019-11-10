eBoost Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $257,924.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00713126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001295 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000289 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.