Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 286,588 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286,588 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $32,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $453,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,177,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,190,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. 2,233,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.31. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

