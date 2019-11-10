Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,728 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Littelfuse worth $40,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,256 shares of company stock worth $598,344. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

