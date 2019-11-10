DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.40 ($7.44).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.58 ($6.49) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.94 ($10.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

