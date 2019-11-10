DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 69,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,741. The stock has a market cap of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.44 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

