Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOR. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

