Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,221 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.61.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

