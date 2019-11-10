Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $93,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.