Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,142 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 828.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.