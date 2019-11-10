DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates lifted its position in Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $15,515,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $221.11 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $221.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.90. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

