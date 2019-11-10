DT Investment Partners LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,386,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.