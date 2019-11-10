DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,893,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of BX opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.73%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 79,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 629,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,527 and have sold 16,299,557 shares valued at $558,804,845. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

