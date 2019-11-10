Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dropbox traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $19.80, approximately 9,567,592 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 3,590,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $167,159.98. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $289,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 84,276 shares of company stock worth $1,666,898 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

