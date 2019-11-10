Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dropbox stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 9,567,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,478. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.56. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Instinet raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In related news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,276 shares of company stock worth $1,666,898. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

