Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,603 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Douglas Emmett worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSE:DEI opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

