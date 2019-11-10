Doug Alleavitch Sells 1,000 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.05. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $108.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.07% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,807 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 720,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,818,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,067,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,680 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

