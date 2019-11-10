Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02. The company has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

