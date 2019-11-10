Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domtar were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 75.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $38.74 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.