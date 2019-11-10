Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 320.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the second quarter worth $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the third quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CEN opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

