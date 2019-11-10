Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 11,308 Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

PEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Clarus Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

