Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,158,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after buying an additional 574,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 805,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $904,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

