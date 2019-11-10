Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Announces Earnings Results

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.