Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $310.94

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $310.94 and traded as low as $275.70. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $275.70, with a volume of 3,036,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 339.82 ($4.44).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

