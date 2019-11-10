Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 1,955,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,470. The stock has a market cap of $586.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 50.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 929,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

