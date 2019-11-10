Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €45.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.76 ($45.07).

ETR DLG opened at €43.38 ($50.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €19.12 ($22.23) and a one year high of €44.98 ($52.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.33 and its 200-day moving average is €37.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

