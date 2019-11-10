DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

