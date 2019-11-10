DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $182.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,483. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.29. DexCom has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $200.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. DexCom’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $223,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,406 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

