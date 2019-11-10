DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – William Blair increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on DexCom from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $198.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 660.27 and a beta of 0.64. DexCom has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $200.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $223,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $2,146,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,222 shares of company stock worth $16,407,406. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

