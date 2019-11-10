Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEZ. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.47 ($8.68).

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €6.03 ($7.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.54. Deutz has a 12-month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

