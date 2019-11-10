Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.92. 317,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,052.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,878 shares of company stock worth $2,823,872. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.