Desjardins Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$72.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TSE GSY opened at C$62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.08. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$30.42 and a twelve month high of C$64.86.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.73 million. Research analysts expect that goeasy will post 5.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

