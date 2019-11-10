Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.68. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.32 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

