Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

